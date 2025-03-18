Pam Bondi vows deportations will "absolutely" continue despite judge orders

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi has vowed that President Donald Trump 's administration will continue deporting Venezuelans, even after a federal judge ordered them to stop temporarily.

Attorney General Pam Bondi (pictured) recently said President Donald Trump's administration will continue deporting Venezuelans, despite a judge's ruling to pause it. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Bondi sat down for an interview with Fox News in which she addressed how the administration is using The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport nearly 300 members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador.

Bondi criticized US District Judge James Boasberg – who issued an order over the weekend to block the administration from being able to use the act – and accused of trying "to meddle" in foreign policy, and described it as "an intrusion on the president's authority."

When asked if the administration will continue doing such flights in spite of the order, Bondi exclaimed, "Absolutely!"

"These are foreign terrorists, that the president has identified them, and designated them as such, and we will continue to follow the Alien Enemies Act," Bondi argued.

Bondi's remarks fall in line with other members of Trump's team who have vowed to go against the order. Border czar Tom Homan previously told Fox News he doesn't care "what the judges think," and vowed, "We are not stopping."

Chief of staff Stephen Miller also described the ruling as "patently unlawful" as he spoke to reporters on Monday.