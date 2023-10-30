Trump's gag order reinstated by judge in 2020 election case

Donald Trump has had his gag order reinstated by US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in the 2020 election interference case. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The gag order, issued by US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, limits Trump's public statements regarding the upcoming federal trial against him for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.



Trump is appealing the gag order, which had been temporarily lifted after being imposed earlier this month to give Trump's legal team time to submit their objections.

Trump faces another gag order in his civil case in New York.

In that case, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and his two eldest sons are accused of inflating the value of the real estate assets of the Trump Organization to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.