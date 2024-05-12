Trump's niece predicts what it would be like if her uncle went to jail

New York, New York - In a recent interview, Mary Trump, the estranged niece of presidential candidate Donald Trump , shared how she thinks her uncle would handle it if he were sentenced to jail time as a result of his hush money criminal trial .

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump (pictured), recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of her uncle going to jail as a result of his hush money trial. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, Mary sat down for an interview with MSNBC, where she was asked for her thoughts about Trump saying he would "be proud" to go to jail.

"I think it's absurd for anybody to think he would willingly go into jail even for a night, even for an afternoon," Mary said.

Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.

In March, the judge overseeing the trial implemented a gag order to prevent Trump from publicly attacking witnesses and others involved in the case.

The former president has since been fined for violating the order 11 times, and the judge threatened him with jail time if his behavior persists.

"Hopefully, if he ever is sent to jail for breaking the gag order... it's for real; it's not that he is going to some suite in some fancy hotel that's just guarded," Mary said. "He is there in a cell without his phone, just like any other American would be.

"He would come out a changed man," she added. "I don't think he could handle it."