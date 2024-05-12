Trump's niece predicts what it would be like if her uncle went to jail
New York, New York - In a recent interview, Mary Trump, the estranged niece of presidential candidate Donald Trump, shared how she thinks her uncle would handle it if he were sentenced to jail time as a result of his hush money criminal trial.
On Saturday, Mary sat down for an interview with MSNBC, where she was asked for her thoughts about Trump saying he would "be proud" to go to jail.
"I think it's absurd for anybody to think he would willingly go into jail even for a night, even for an afternoon," Mary said.
Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.
In March, the judge overseeing the trial implemented a gag order to prevent Trump from publicly attacking witnesses and others involved in the case.
The former president has since been fined for violating the order 11 times, and the judge threatened him with jail time if his behavior persists.
"Hopefully, if he ever is sent to jail for breaking the gag order... it's for real; it's not that he is going to some suite in some fancy hotel that's just guarded," Mary said. "He is there in a cell without his phone, just like any other American would be.
"He would come out a changed man," she added. "I don't think he could handle it."
Mary Trump comments on Donald's family being absent from trial
Throughout the trial, Trump, who is forced to attend every scheduled date by state law, has been noticeably alone, except for when his son Eric made an appearance this past week.
Critics have speculated as to why members of his family, many of whom he has put into influential political roles and have acted as staunch defenders of his, have not shown up to support him, especially as so much of the case pertains to their family, such as his alleged infidelities.
During her interview, Mary explained that while their absence is "extremely unusual," they haven't been attending because Trump "doesn't care" if they are there or not.
"His relationships with everybody, including people in his family, are very transactional, and I don't think he gets anything out of having them there," she said."
"He's much more concerned and angry and disappointed that he doesn't have thousands of supporters picketing outside for him," she added, referring to his recent meltdown over the fact that his MAGA base hasn't made much of an effort to protest for him.
Mary also said that she believes Trump is "incapable of shame" and remains unfazed by the details that have come to light in the trial. She added that he doesn't mind being depicted as "sleazy" and someone who "doesn't treat women well" because he "takes it as a badge of honor."
Trump will return to New York for week four of the trial on Monday, where his former attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to take the stand.
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP