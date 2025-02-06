Trump's trade pick Jamieson Greer floats universal tariffs in confirmation hearing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's trade envoy nominee Jamieson Greer told his confirmation hearing Thursday that universal tariffs were worth studying, adding that he would work to restructure global trade ties.

On the campaign trail, Trump raised the idea of across-the-board tariffs on all US imports, and Greer would be a crucial figure in implementing the president's trade and tariffs agenda if confirmed as US trade representative.

A universal tariff "is something that should be studied and considered" to see if it can reverse the direction of the US trade deficit and offshoring, said Greer, a trade lawyer and official in Trump's first administration.

He was responding to concerns over sweeping duties, which some lawmakers warned could drive up prices.

Addressing the Senate Finance Committee, Greer added that "we have a relatively short window of time to restructure the international trading system to better serve US interests."

Greer, a partner at law firm King & Spalding, served as chief of staff to Trump's former trade representative Robert Lighthizer during his first presidential term.

During that time, he helped to see through a trade deal between the US, Mexico, and Canada – although Trump has since announced, and then paused, fresh tariffs on both partners as talks continue.

Asked about potential trade wars with neighboring countries, Greer said, "The action that the president is talking about is about fentanyl, where we don't want another single fentanyl death."

"We need to come to an agreement on that," he said, adding that Mexico and Canada appear willing to do so.

Trump has cited undocumented immigration and the flow of fentanyl across US borders as a reason for seeking 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico – though a lower rate on Canadian energy.

Canada, for its part, has countered that below 1% of undocumented migrants and fentanyl entering the US comes through its border.

Greer also stressed the need for the country to have a "robust manufacturing base" and innovation economy, warning it would have "little in the way of hard power to deter conflict and protect Americans" otherwise.