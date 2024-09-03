Trump becomes Superman and unveils his presidential Justice League in bizarre meme
Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently shared a social media post revealing how he sees himself and his closest political allies as superheroes.
On Thursday night, Trump – who has a long history of comparing himself to fictional and historical figures, shared a meme to his Truth Social platform – which featured his head superimposed on Superman's body.
The DC Comics superhero was joined by what is essentially supposed to be Trump's presidential Justice League.
His running mate JD Vance was cast as Batman, X CEO Elon Musk as Cyborg, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as The Flash, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Wonder Woman, and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Aquaman.
As most of the members of Trump's first administration have since turned on him, some critics believe the meme gives insight into what the Trump administration may look like if he manages to win another term.
Each member featured in the meme has recently proven themself to be Trump's biggest allies as he prepares to face Democrat Kamala Harris in November.
What Donald Trump's presidential dream team looks like
All of Trump's closest allies share one common characteristic – they are all, without question, loyal to Trump, no matter what.
Both Ramaswamy and Kennedy ran against Trump in the 2024 race. Both dropped out, immediately endorsed Trump, and are now aggressively helping to get him re-elected.
Gabbard, who previously ran for president as a Democrat, endorsed Trump earlier this week. Trump has also tapped her to help him prepare for his upcoming debate with Harris, as Gabbard debated her during the 2016 primaries.
Musk, who has become a hero to the far-right in recent years, has been donating millions of dollars a month to Trump's campaign, and Vance has been enduring tons of harsh media coverage since become his running mate.
Besides Vance, it's unclear what role Trump's top allies will play in his administration, but it is clear that if he manages to win re-election, he will have the wildest White House team in US history.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump & Nicholas Kamm / AFP