White House uses Taylor Swift song in viral TikTok – after Trump said he "hates" her

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's administration featured Taylor Swift 's latest single in a new TikTok that touted the president's "vibes," despite his bad blood with the pop star.

The White House used Taylor Swift's (r.) hit song The Fate of Ophelia to tout Donald Trump's "vibes" – despite the president's proclaimed "hatred" of the singer. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Monday, the official White House TikTok page shared a slideshow set to The Fate of Ophelia, the lead single from the 35-year-old singer's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The video paired various images with lines from the track's chorus, even including Trump's 2023 mugshot with the lines, "Don't care where the hell you been."

The slideshow wrapped up with the Republican working a stunt shift at McDonald's while on the 2024 campaign trail as the last lyric was changed to "the fate of America."

The bizarre TikTok comes after Trump publicly insulted Swift on numerous occasions, seemingly out of continued spite over the Grammy winner's endorsement of his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

Days after Swift's endorsement, the then-candidate declared on social media, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

His proclaimed "hatred" has persisted even after he won a second term in the Oval Office.