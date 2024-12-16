Will Trump pardon NYC Mayor Eric Adams for fraud and bribery charges?

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump has said he would consider issuing a pardon for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing damning allegations of fraud and bribery.

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump (r.) said he may consider pardoning New York City Mayor Eric Adams as he believes he was "treated unfairly." © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

During a press conference on Monday, Trump was asked if he would ever consider the move, to which he said he would "certainly look at" the possibility as he believed Adams has been "treated pretty unfairly."

"Now, I haven't seen the gravity of it all, but it seems like being upgraded in an airplane many years ago – I know probably everybody here has been upgraded," Trump said, attempting to downplay the allegations against Adams.

He went on to suggest that the only reason Adams was indicted for the allegations was because the mayor criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the country's immigration system – an unfounded claim Trump has repeatedly made about his own legal troubles.

"I said it not as a prediction, a little lightheartedly, but I said it – I said he's going to be indicted, and a few months later he got indicted," Trump argued. "So I would certainly look at it."