Eric Adams compares himself to Jesus and rejects calls for resignation: "This is a biblical moment"

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams compared calls for his resignation to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during a Black History Month event on Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing growing calls for his resignation amid multiple scandals involving serious allegations of corruption and sexual assault. © REUTERS

"This is a biblical moment. You know, when Jesus was on the cross, he said, 'God, forgive them, for they know not what they do,'" Adams said in a speech at Gracie Mansion.

"All these Negroes who are asking me to step down, God forgive them," the disgraced mayor continued to raucous cheers from his supporters.

The Jesus comparison has raised eyebrows as Adams remains embroiled in multiple high-profile controversies.

Adams last year became the first sitting NYC mayor to face criminal indictment when he was hit with federal fraud and bribery charges.

The allegations came on top of sexual assault accusations stemming from his time as an NYPD captain.

The Trump administration's Justice Department's earlier this month announced it was dropping Adams' corruption charges – a move widely condemned as a suspected quid pro quo.