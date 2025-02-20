Hochul opts not to remove Adams – but reveals alternative plan

New York, New York - New York's top official proposed a package of oversight "guardrails" Thursday against New York City Mayor Eric Adams over claims he was pandering to Donald Trump after the president moved to drop corruption charges against him.

Governor Kathy Hochul (pictured) proposed a package of oversight "guardrails" Thursday against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Governor Kathy Hochul said she was "deeply troubled" by the corruption charges against Adams, and the subsequent push by Trump to drop them, prompting what she called "allegations of a quid pro quo with the Trump administration."

But she declined to use her powers to remove Adams. Instead, she announced a new inspector to scrutinize the mayor and created a fund for other city officials to sue the federal government on touchstone issues affecting the city, like immigration, if Adams failed to.

The measures would require approval from both the city council and the state legislature, and Hochul stressed that the threat of removing Adams was not off the table.

"After careful consideration, I have determined that I will not commence removal proceedings at this time," she said.

"The Trump administration has said it is already trying to use the legal jeopardy facing our mayor, as leverage to squeeze and punish our cities."

Adams was charged in September 2024 with bribery and campaign finance offenses that included allegations he took sweeteners from Turkish nationals to open their consulate without a proper fire inspection.

But Trump has moved to drop the prosecution against Adams, insisting it impaired the city's ability to participate in his deportation campaign against undocumented migrants.