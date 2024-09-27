Facebook joins X in scrubbing social media of JD Vance dossier

Washington DC - Journalist Ken Klippenstein has been sharing a private dossier regarding vice presidential candidate JD Vance that was obtained by Iranian hackers, and it has created quite a stir on social media.

A journalist recently shared a private dossier by Donald Trump's campaign about JD Vance (pictured), sending social media into a frenzy. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Klippenstein, a former reporter for The Intercept, recently shared a download of the dossier to his personal Substack along with a blog post arguing that he decided to share the material because he believes it is "of keen public interest in an election season."

"It's a 271-page research paper the Trump campaign prepared to vet now vice presidential candidate JD Vance," Klippenstein explained.

"As far as I can tell, it hasn't been altered, but even if it was, its contents are publicly verifiable," he added. "I'll let it speak for itself."

He then shared a link to his article on X, and around three hours later, his account was suspended.

Other accounts with high amounts of followers who shared the link, such as journalist Justin Baragona, were also suspended, while smaller accounts that shared it had their posts deleted.

In a statement, the platform explained, "Klippenstein was temporarily suspended for violating our rules on posting unredacted private personal information, specifically Sen. Vance’s physical addresses and the majority of his Social Security number."

TAG24 News has also confirmed that Facebook has been deleting posts sharing the link, explaining in a message to users that they either "misrepresented yourself or misused our platform to harm others."