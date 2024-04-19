Far-right House Republicans prep for more party infighting as "FART" group activates

Washington DC - Members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus have activated their Floor Action Response Team (FART) as party infighting threatens their power.

The House Freedom Caucus have activated their Floor Action Response Team, or FART, to help safeguard their power as infighting grows. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Politico, the group assigns members of the caucus to monitor for any unannounced resolutions that could "stealthily limit their leverage against leadership."

Such resolutions could be passed by "unanimous consent" to avoid a vote, effectively evading dissenters.

The activation of the group comes as House Republicans have been plagued with infighting, as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leads an aggressive effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

FART is currently focused on making it more difficult for legislators to oust the speaker and is fighting a push to remove three members from the caucus that refuse to support Johnson.

The Freedom Caucus is a group made up of far-right congressional Republicans, which includes Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and the organization's founder, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Boebert, who has bragged about FART on multiple occasions, said in 2021 that their aim is to "make things really smelly" for leadership.