Florida state lawmaker apologizes after calling trans people "mutants" and "demons"

Florida state Rep. Webster Barnaby referred to transgender people as "mutants" and "demons" in a hearing on an anti-LGBTQ+ bathroom bill. © Screenshot/Facebook/Webster Barnaby

The Republican politician's comments came during Monday's House Commerce Committee hearing on Florida's HB 1521, the so-called "Safety in Private Spaces Act," which would make it a misdemeanor for transgender people to use public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

"We have people that live among us today on planet earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet," Barnaby said in an astonishing rant, following testimony from trans Floridians. "This is the planet earth, where God created men male and women female."

"The lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps who come parade before us," he added. "That’s right, I called you demons and imps, who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world."

The self-declared "proud, Christian, conservative Republican" later issued an apology of sorts, saying, "I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons."

He then tweeted, "I am proud to stand by my entire statement, including my apologies." The account now appears to have been deactivated.