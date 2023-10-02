Gavin Newsom appoints new California senator to fill Dianne Feinstein's vacancy

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday appointed women's rights campaigner and former labor union leader Laphonza Butler to the United States Senate, filling the vacancy left by the death of Dianne Feinstein.

Laphonza Butler is set to become the first openly Black lesbian to serve in the US Senate following her appointment to replace the late Dianne Feinstein. © REUTERS

"I'm proud to announce California's new United States Senator – Laphonza Butler," Newsom posted on social media platform X, lauding the new senator for her work "fighting for women and girls" and working people.



Butler will make history by becoming the first Black lesbian to openly serve in the Senate, Newsom added.

Feinstein, a titan of US politics who notched a string of legislative achievements during a three-decade career in the Senate, died on Thursday.

At 90, she was the Senate's oldest member, and was celebrated as a pioneer for women in politics.

Butler will serve the remainder of Feinstein's term, which expires in 2024.