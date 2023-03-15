George Santos allegedly involved in luxury yacht deal between campaign donors

Washington DC - Congressman George Santos was allegedly involved in a deal between two of his biggest campaign donors to secure the sale of a yacht worth millions right before his election win.

George Santos, who is being investigated for possible finance violations, allegedly brokered a deal to sell a yacht for two wealthy campaign donors. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & ZUMA Press

According to The New York Times, Raymond Tantillo, an auto dealer from Long Island, bought the luxury boat from Mayra Ruiz for $19 million.

Santos reportedly brokered the deal only weeks before he was elected to his House seat back in November.

Both parties involved in the sale had donated large amounts of money to his campaign, with Tantillo giving $17,000, and Ruiz contributing $10,800.



The super yacht, named "Namaste", spans 141 feet and can host 12 guests, along with seven crew members.

It also has some wild amenities, including an infinity pool, a waterfall, and an outdoor shower.