George Santos allegedly involved in luxury yacht deal between campaign donors
Washington DC - Congressman George Santos was allegedly involved in a deal between two of his biggest campaign donors to secure the sale of a yacht worth millions right before his election win.
According to The New York Times, Raymond Tantillo, an auto dealer from Long Island, bought the luxury boat from Mayra Ruiz for $19 million.
Santos reportedly brokered the deal only weeks before he was elected to his House seat back in November.
Both parties involved in the sale had donated large amounts of money to his campaign, with Tantillo giving $17,000, and Ruiz contributing $10,800.
The super yacht, named "Namaste", spans 141 feet and can host 12 guests, along with seven crew members.
It also has some wild amenities, including an infinity pool, a waterfall, and an outdoor shower.
Santos previously revealed brokerage fee
Back in December, Santos explained his lucrative business venture in an interview with Semafor.
"If you’re looking at a $20 million yacht, my referral fee there can be anywhere between $200,000 and $400,000," he told the outlet.
It's not clear whether Santos violated any laws, but some experts speculate the deal may have gone against regulations if the commission he gained was put towards his campaign in any way.
Federal and state authorities are investigating his campaign finances and personal business dealings, most particularly where $700,000 he loaned to his 2022 campaign came from.
George Santos has been followed by scandals since he took office in November, but has refused to step down and may even been seeking re-election.
