George Santos and Matt Gaetz talk cook-off challenge while House chaos simmers

Washington DC - While House Republicans kept up the chaos by again failing to elect a new speaker, George Santos and Matt Gaetz were joking around on X, challenging each other to a cook off.

On Tuesday, the GOP again failed to unite behind a proposed nominee, with Jim Jordan failing in a first vote.

After the ballot, Gaetz and Santos, along with a handful of conservative pundits, held a live chat on X, where they pushed a "vision of our party coming together."

That didn't last long, as the conversation moved on to Gaetz's supposed mastery in the culinary arts, with one attendee bringing up how the Florida representative's wife Ginger regularly describes him as her "head chef" on social media.

That led to Santos and Gaetz poking fun at each other, with the indicted New York congressman being described as "the biggest diva in Congress."

"That is so true!" Santos responded. "Matt Gaetz just convinced me to form a PAC... called the SLAY PAC!"

The back and forth led to Gaetz reluctantly agreeing to a cook off.

"Game f***ing on, Matt!" Santos replied.