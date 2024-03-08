George Santos announces another bid for Congress: "I'm coming in hot!"

Washington DC - Disgraced former Congressman George Santos revealed he is once again throwing his hat in the ring for a US House seat during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday.

Former Republican Congressman George Santos has announced he is entering the race to represent New York's first congressional district. © Collage: REUTERS & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick [LaLota] for the battle over NY1. I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican," Santos announced on X.

"New York hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like Nick LaLota. He is a willing to risk the future of our majority and the future of this country for his own political gain," he said.

"After a lot of prayer and conversation with my friends and family, I have made a very important decision that will shake things up."

LaLota led the charge to remove Santos from Congress amid wide-ranging accusations of lying, fraud, and campaign finance violations.

Santos was expelled from the House last December in a 311-114 vote. A February special election to fill his seat saw Democrat Tom Suozzi return to the lower chamber.

The scandal-wracked politician has pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges.