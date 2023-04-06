George Santos becomes the joke at wrestling event near his Long Island district

Elmont, New York - Congressman George Santos got a shout-out during a wrestling event close to his district, but unfortunately, it wasn't the good kind.

According to Newsweek, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event took place at UBS Arena, which is located just south of Long Island's third congressional district which Santos represents.

In a video of a pre-fight show, wrestling duo The Acclaimed are seen giving a rap performance where he name-drops the politician, garnering a hysterical reaction from the audience.

"Platinum on the mic I'm nice with raw rhyming, damn it feels good to be home on Long Island. You want us to join, but we can't though, Jericho is full of more s*** than George Santos," they said.

Controversy has followed Santos since it was revealed that he fabricated much of his resume which helped him get elected.

He has since been caught blatantly lying on multiple occasions, and has become the butt of many jokes by various comedians and social commentators.

Earlier this week, Santos visited New York City to protest outside the courthouse where former president Donald Trump was being arraigned, and was met with boos and heckles, causing him to leave in a rage.