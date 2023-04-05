George Santos dropped by Trump's arraignment and it all went horribly wrong

New York, New York - New York Representative and walking, talking controversy George Santos visited the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday to support Donald Trump during his arraignment – and it didn't go over too well.

On Tuesday, Congressman George Santos visited the courthouse where Donald Trump was being arraigned, and was met with various heckles and booing. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"I stood by Trump from the moment he came down the escalator, I voted for him in the primary and twice for president in the general elections," he shared on Twitter, along with a photo of himself, surrounded by a sea of reporters and protesters.

"Today I showed up, because that's what real supporters do, they show up for your best and your worse days."

Santos has always been an outspoken fan of Trump, and recently came out in his defense, describing the indictment as a "clear danger to our country and democracy."

After he was elected to office, Santos was revealed to be a serial liar, having fabricated many aspects of his resume that helped him get the position.



He has also been caught telling falsehoods on multiple occasions – some of which he's admitted to, others not.

While many congressional colleagues and constituents have called for his resignation, which he has refused to do, he has become somewhat of a joke in discussions about politicians. So it's no wonder that New Yorkers weren't too keen on his visit.