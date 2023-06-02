George Santos calls to block aid over Ugandan "anti-gay" bill while ignoring similar US laws
New York, New York - US Representative George Santos is using his platform to call attention to an anti-LGBTQ+ law in Uganda, and some of his supporters and foes are confused.
On Monday, Santos retweeted a story by The New York Times about the president of Uganda signing one of the world's strictest "anti-gay" bills into law, which includes the death penalty.
In the quote-retweet, Santos says he's calling "on his colleagues in Congress to take immediate action to cut any and ALL forms of foreign aid to Uganda until this repugnant law is repealed."
However, Santos' asks didn't stop there.
"All civilized nations across the world should do the same," he said, adding that the law "is a violation of human rights to its very core."
In March, Santos introduced House Resolution 1736, also known as the Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023, which would require the State Department to assess a country’s human rights record before providing aid.
However, Twitter users seem to be a bit taken aback by Santos' stance.
Social media users react to Rep. George Santos' latest cry for outrage
Given that the Republican party, which Santos is a member of, has had a hand in writing some of the 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been filed in the US since the start of 2023 per the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), it seems slightly hypocritical for the representative to take a stand against the Ugandan government and not the one he's actively a member of.
His constituents and foes headed to his Twitter replies to share their thoughts about his latest stance, with podcaster Jeff Storobinsky writing: "I call on the House Ethics committee and the good folks of CD#3 to do their jobs and right a terrible wrong and put a "REAL" house member into Congress and not a fabricated one."
Another Twitter user called Santos out for focusing on matters outside the US when the same thing is happening within his own country, replying: "Maybe we start with Florida’s anti-LBGTQ’s law first?"
Despite the fact Santos is facing criminal charges, he's still an active member of Congress for the time being.
