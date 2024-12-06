George Santos dons festive alter ego to visit old colleagues on Capitol Hill

Washington DC - Former Congressman George Santos decided to pay his old colleagues on Capitol Hill a visit to spread some holiday joy.

Move over, Kitara Ravache – there's a new Santos alter ego in town!

On Thursday, the disgraced politician traveled to Washington dressed as Santa Claus to attend Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett's annual 15-minute Christmas party in his office.

"It was absolutely fabulous to bring joy to the broken spirits of Capitol Hill. Santos-Claus is giving Santa Claus the run for his money," Santos shared in an X post.

"Who said the immigrant class doesn't outwork the white folks?"

Despite the fact that he was expelled from Congress after an ethics investigation found he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraud, many of his former colleagues seemed to welcome his visit.

Politico congressional reporter Olivia Beavers said there was a long line of people waiting to take photos with Santos.

Santos surely hasn't lost any of the sass he is well known for, as he told Beavers, "This is how it's done when you do velvet."