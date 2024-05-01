George Santos returns to Cameo as drag queen Kitara Ravache: "It's your favorite!"

Washington DC - Former Congressman George Santos has begun selling videos of himself dressed as his drag queen alter ego, and released an introduction clip to win over potential buyers!

George Santos (l.) recently filmed his first Cameo video dressed as his drag queen alter ego Kitara Ravache (r.), who he previously denied ever existed. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @Cameo

On Tuesday, the official Instagram page for Cameo – a website that allows public figures to create and sell personalized video messages for users – shared Santos' first clip as Kitara Ravache with the caption, "SHE'S BACK!"

"It's your favorite, Kitara. After 18 years in the closet, George Santos pulled me back out – whatever," the 35-year-old said in the video.

"I hear you're a bunch of little freaks out there, and you love to dance all night long like it's nobody's business," the character continued.

"You know what? You gotta elevate it, gotta make it more risqué, you gotta make it more..."

"Where's the zhush?" she asked.

Santos went on to dish out some "advice" for those watching.

"How about, put some wigs on? Get some boas and go have real fun. Let’s see who whips your hair faster – you know, side to side – whatever."

"Y'all gotta stop being boring!" Ravache added.