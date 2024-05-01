George Santos returns to Cameo as drag queen Kitara Ravache: "It's your favorite!"
Washington DC - Former Congressman George Santos has begun selling videos of himself dressed as his drag queen alter ego, and released an introduction clip to win over potential buyers!
On Tuesday, the official Instagram page for Cameo – a website that allows public figures to create and sell personalized video messages for users – shared Santos' first clip as Kitara Ravache with the caption, "SHE'S BACK!"
"It's your favorite, Kitara. After 18 years in the closet, George Santos pulled me back out – whatever," the 35-year-old said in the video.
"I hear you're a bunch of little freaks out there, and you love to dance all night long like it's nobody's business," the character continued.
"You know what? You gotta elevate it, gotta make it more risqué, you gotta make it more..."
"Where's the zhush?" she asked.
Santos went on to dish out some "advice" for those watching.
"How about, put some wigs on? Get some boas and go have real fun. Let’s see who whips your hair faster – you know, side to side – whatever."
"Y'all gotta stop being boring!" Ravache added.
Is this another scam from George Santos?
Back in December, Santos was expelled from Congress after an ethics report "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.
During his brief time in politics, Santos was caught lying on numerous occasions.
When reports of Santos' time spent doing drag in Brazil first surfaced, he denied it, calling the claims "categorically false."
On Monday, Santos announced that he would be reviving Kitara for a "limited time."
He has also promised some of the proceeds would be donated to two fundraisers – Tunnel to Towers and The Fellowship – and shared screenshots confirming the donations but did not share the amount.
Tunnel to Towers recently told reporter Michael Gold that they never "engaged" with Santos about his fundraising efforts, nor were they aware of his plans.
If you'd like the perfect Mother's Day gift, you can buy a custom-made Kitara clip for $350, which comes out to $410 after taxes.
