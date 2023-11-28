George Santos expulsion vote pushed ahead by privileged resolution

Representative Robert Garcia has introduced a privileged resolution to expel George Santos following the House Ethics Commitee's damning report.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - A Democratic Representative presented a privileged resolution to the House floor in an effort to force a vote this week to have George Santos expelled from Congress.

A privileged resolution to expel George Santos has been presented following the House Ethics Commitee's damning report.  © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

On Tuesday, following the House's return from Thanksgiving break, Rep. Robert Garcia introduced the resolution as privileged, which means the House must vote on it within the next two legislative days.

The move comes after a damning report from the House Ethics Committee released earlier this month "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, who is chair of the committee, previously presented a similar resolution but did not introduce it as privileged.

When the resolution goes to a vote, it will be the third expulsion vote Santos has faced.

George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote

Many who opposed the first two attempts, arguing that Santos deserved due process first, now say they will support it in light of the committee report's findings.

In a recent social media post, Santos claimed that he had a "positive" conversation about the vote with House Speaker Mike Johnson but appeared to admit that he expects his collegues to vote him out.

"Expel me and set the precedent so we can see who the judge, jury and executioners in Congress are," Santos added. "The American people deserve to know!"

