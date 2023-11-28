George Santos expulsion vote pushed ahead by privileged resolution

Washington DC - A Democratic Representative presented a privileged resolution to the House floor in an effort to force a vote this week to have George Santos expelled from Congress.

A privileged resolution to expel George Santos has been presented following the House Ethics Commitee's damning report. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

On Tuesday, following the House's return from Thanksgiving break, Rep. Robert Garcia introduced the resolution as privileged, which means the House must vote on it within the next two legislative days.

The move comes after a damning report from the House Ethics Committee released earlier this month "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, who is chair of the committee, previously presented a similar resolution but did not introduce it as privileged.

When the resolution goes to a vote, it will be the third expulsion vote Santos has faced.