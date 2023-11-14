Will George Santos be ousted after The House Ethics Committee report?

Washington DC - Critics of Representative George Santos are on the edge of their seats waiting for an ethics report that just may be the final nail in the coffin for the controversial politician's time in the House.

The House Ethics Committee's report on George Santos may provide the final push for his expulsion. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The House Ethics Committee will release its report on Friday regarding the 23 criminal charges against the congressman, including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

Despite repeated calls for his resignation, Santos has refused to do so, even affirming his plans to run for re-election in 2024.

Democrats led a resolution to expel Santos back in May, but it was ultimately blocked by Republicans.

The Republicans began their own push to expel him last month, but the move was divisive amid complaints that expelling a representative without a conviction could set a problematic precedent.

However, some of his former protectors are now changing their tone. Representative John Duarte said that should the Committee find "criminal wrongdoing," he would consider pushing to expel Santos.

"The one thing I want to make sure we're not doing, whether it's expulsion or censure, is lowering the standards," Duarte said, per Politico.

Santos' biggest critics in the House are confident that should the ethics report be as damning as expected, the probe could finally lead to his expulsion.

"He'll be out," Representative Don Bacon said. "If he is found guilty by Ethics, he's gone."