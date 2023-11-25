George Santos says Congress has "felons galore" and addresses expulsion vote
Washington DC - Representative George Santos has broken his silence after a recently released report from the House Ethics Committee has him facing an expulsion vote once again.
On Friday, Santos sat down for an interview with Monica Matthews to discuss the report by the committee, which "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct during his time with Congress.
The report's findings have prompted his fellow House members to push a resolution to expel him, the third attempt at doing so.
"I know I'm going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor," Santos admitted, adding, "I've done the math over and over, and it doesn't look really good."
Santos is facing 23 criminal charges, including fraud and theft, but continues to maintain his innocence and refuses to step down from his Congressional seat.
"I'm not running for re-election, not because this was a damning report," Santos explained. "I'm not running for reelection because I don't want to work with a bunch of hypocrites."
George Santos makes wild claims about his fellow House members
Santos went on to slam his fellow House members, calling the head of the Ethics Committee a "p***y," describing Congress as "felons galore," and claiming many of them are "more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they're going to screw and pretend like none of us know what's going on."
"I'm not leaving," he vowed. "These people need to understand it's done when I say it's done."
At one point, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia of California joined the interview call, demanding that Santos make a "direct apology" to those he has wronged and urged him to resign because "we're going to vote to expel you, George."
The House is expected to vote on the expulsion resolution sometime next week after returning from Thanksgiving break on Tuesday.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP