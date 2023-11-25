George Santos says Congress has "felons galore" and addresses expulsion vote

Washington DC - Representative George Santos has broken his silence after a recently released report from the House Ethics Committee has him facing an expulsion vote once again.

In a recent interview, embattled Congressman George Santos slammed his fellow House members as he faces a third vote to have him expelled. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday, Santos sat down for an interview with Monica Matthews to discuss the report by the committee, which "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct during his time with Congress.

The report's findings have prompted his fellow House members to push a resolution to expel him, the third attempt at doing so.

"I know I'm going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor," Santos admitted, adding, "I've done the math over and over, and it doesn't look really good."

Santos is facing 23 criminal charges, including fraud and theft, but continues to maintain his innocence and refuses to step down from his Congressional seat.

"I'm not running for re-election, not because this was a damning report," Santos explained. "I'm not running for reelection because I don't want to work with a bunch of hypocrites."