George Santos faces huge fight as Democrats move to oust him from Congress
Washington DC - George Santos' place in Congress is under serious threat as US House Democrats introduced a resolution to expel the beleaguered New York representative.
In a move led by Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, forced a vote on kicking Santos out, Santos will face a House vote on kicking him out which could come as early as Thursday.
The special resolution needs a two-thirds majority to pass, so given the GOP's five-strong majority, that would require a lot of defections from a party that has so far reacted ambiguously to their colleague's litany of legal and ethical problems.
The Democrats' tactics were spelled out by Garcia in a tweet on Tuesday: "House Republicans now have 2 days to call a vote and go on the record whether they support this admitted liar and fraud."
He got backing from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who tweeted: "George Santos is a serial fraudster. He blatantly lied to the voters in New York’s 3rd congressional district and won an election under false pretenses. It’s time for him to be held accountable under the Constitution."
McCarthy responds to attempt to oust Santos
As far as the Republican response goes, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy – who has given mixed signals on Santos – reportedly announced his intention to refer the resolution to the ethics committee currently investigating the 34-year-old.
That won't satisfy Democrats, as NY Rep. Daniel Goldman pointed out: "There's ALREADY an Ethics investigation into George Santos. Referring the motion to expel Santos to an existing Ethics investigation is simply an effort to protect him. Anyone who votes for that – including every New York Republican who has called for his removal – is complicit"
Santos was recently indicted on federal charges including wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements. He has steadfastly refused to resign.
Cover photo: REUTERS