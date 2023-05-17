George Santos faces huge fight as Democrats move to oust him from Congress

Washington DC - George Santos ' place in Congress is under serious threat as US House Democrats introduced a resolution to expel the beleaguered New York representative.

In a move led by Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, forced a vote on kicking Santos out, Santos will face a House vote on kicking him out which could come as early as Thursday.

The special resolution needs a two-thirds majority to pass, so given the GOP's five-strong majority, that would require a lot of defections from a party that has so far reacted ambiguously to their colleague's litany of legal and ethical problems.

The Democrats' tactics were spelled out by Garcia in a tweet on Tuesday: "House Republicans now have 2 days to call a vote and go on the record whether they support this admitted liar and fraud."

He got backing from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who tweeted: "George Santos is a serial fraudster. He blatantly lied to the voters in New York’s 3rd congressional district and won an election under false pretenses. It’s time for him to be held accountable under the Constitution."