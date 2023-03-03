George Santos is officially under investigation by the House Ethics Committee

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee has announced it is investigating Congressman George Santos for alleged misconduct on the campaign trail.

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into the disgraced New York representative following mounting accusations of shady dealings before, during, and since his 2022 congressional campaign.

The investigative subcommittee will be tasked with reviewing whether Santos engaged in illegal activity during his congressional campaign, violated federal campaign finance and conflict of interest laws, and/or sexually harassed a former aide.

The move was announced in a bipartisan statement from the Ethics Committee's Republican chair Michael Guest and Democratic ranking member Susan Wild.

The subcommittee conducting the investigation will be led by Republican Dave Joyce, with Susan Wild serving as ranking member. Republican John Rutherford and Democrat Glenn Ivey are also on board.