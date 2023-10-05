George Santos' former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleads guilty to federal felony

Washington DC - Nancy Marks, the former treasurer for House Representative George Santos ' 2022 campaign, pled guilty to a single count of conspiring to defraud the United States.

Marks (58) was arrested on Thursday morning, and was arraigned in federal court later that day, where prosecutors accused her of making a false statement, wire fraud, falsification of a record, and aggravated identity theft.

According to Newsday court reporter Grant Parpan, Marks said she "filed names of false donors without permission to use their names," which prosecutors say she and Santos did "to inflate the amount of campaign funds Santos had on hand to receive financial support from the national committee."

Marks has worked in finance with New York Republican politicians for years, including Lee Zeldin, who ran for governor of New York in 2022 but lost to incumbent Kathy Hochul.

She was hired at the beginning of Santos' campaign in 2022 but resigned in January, a month after it was revealed Santos fabricated most of his resume, and notable irregularities were found in his finances.

Santos' money issues eventually led to him being indicted in May on 13 felony charges, including wire fraud and theft. When asked, Santos has regularly blamed Marks, who he says was responsible for all finances and filings for his campaign.