George Santos' former treasure's attorney changes his tune

Washington DC - The lawyer representing the former campaign treasurer for George Santos is now claiming that he was duped by the representative's illegal conduct.

© JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Attorney Derek Ross recently sent an apology letter to the Federal Election Commission, claiming that after "careful review" and "reevaluation of the facts," previous statements he made about his client, political accountant Tom Datwyler, "no longer accurately represent the situation."

The letter points to reporting from The Daily Beast that details Datwyler agreed to operate as a shadow treasurer for Santos after the congressman was indicted in May on multiple criminal charges.



Ross had previously submitted correspondence to the FEC in January defending Datwylerd, arguing that his client's name was forged and used on documents by Santos without his consent.

Now, Ross says "recent public reporting has led me to lose confidence in the accuracy and veracity of the information provided by Mr. Datwyler," and that he is evaluating his "ethical obligations in regard to future representation of Mr. Datwyler."

He also apologized and vowed to provide "the most accurate and up-to-date information" related to the trial.