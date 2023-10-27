George Santos pleads not guilty to additional charges from superseding indictment

Central Islip, New York - Representative George Santos has once again pleaded not guilty after more charges were brought against the embattled congressman.

George Santos (r) appeared in New York federal court on Friday, where he pled not guilty to additional charges brought in a recent superseding indictment. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Santos, joined by his attorney Joseph Murray, appeared before US District Judge Joanna Seybert in federal court on Friday, where he entered his not guilty plea regarding the ten additional charges part of a superseding indictment brought against him in

Back in May, Santos also pleaded not guilty to 13 felony charges brought against him in an initial indictment, which included charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft, and making false statements to the House of Representatives.



The most recent indictment alleges that Santos stole the identities of donors to his campaign and ran up their credit cards with fraudulent charges.

His plea comes as no surprise, as Santos, who has been caught lying countless times since he won his seat last year, continues to maintain his innocence and refuses to step down from his position.