George Santos goes after Delta Air Lines in bizarre video rant

New York, New York - George Santos may no longer be a congressman, but that doesn't mean he's done spreading dubious information, as his latest rant against Delta Air Lines proves.

Former New York Rep. George Santos accused Delta Air Lines of transporting undocumented passengers in a new video. © Collage: 123RF/jvdwolf & Screenshot/X/George Santos

In a video posted to X last week, the former New York representative picked a fight with the carrier and its CEO, whom he accused – with no evidence – of allowing passengers to fly with "literally no name, no ID" printed on their boarding pass.

Seemingly going off claims made online that Delta is transporting undocumented migrants to New York, Santos immediately jumped on the bandwagon.

"I want to ask [Delta Air Lines CEO] Ed Bastian… What gives, Ed?" he demanded in the video. "How about you tell us how many people you've transported under this 'no name, no ID given?'"

The indicted Republican then broadened his attacks to the TSA – which is apparently "allowing undocumented, unidentified people to travel alongside us in airlines" – and his former colleague, New York Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, whom he branded "a meatball."

Santos also identified the real victim of this alleged scandal: himself. That's because someone with a full name as long as George Anthony Devolder Santos will often experience a "nightmare" flying with Delta if they only register their first and last name with the frequent flier program.

A Delta Air Lines representative told The Independent that all passengers go through established security and TSA protocols.