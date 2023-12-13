George Santos in talks for plea deal as defense reviews millions of evidence pieces

Central Islip, New York - The judge overseeing the fraud trial against former House Representative George Santos revealed there is over a million pieces of evidence as both sides are in talks for a plea deal.

According to CBS New York, Santos was in court on Long Island on Tuesday for a status conference, where he negotiated with prosecutors for a plea deal as he faces 34 felony charges, which include fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors, who say they are using the negations in hopes of "resolving this matter without the need for a trial," requested that if a deal is not met, Santos' trial be moved from September 2024 to the spring.

In response, the judge presiding over the case revealed that 1.3 million discovery material documents are being reviewed by the defense, which may prevent an earlier trial date.

Santos, who was voted out of the House by his colleagues on December 1, has maintained relevance despite the infamous public image he has gained during his brief tenure in politics.