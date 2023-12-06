Special election to replace George Santos confirms date

Albany, New York - Following the expulsion of former Congressman George Santos , the state of New York has set a date for citizens to vote in his replacement.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has set a date for a special election vote to replace former Congressman George Santos after he was expelled from the House. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation setting a date for a vote to be held in February to decide who will fill Santos' role representing the state's 3rd Congressional District.

The move comes after Santos, who is facing 23 criminal charges, was expelled from the House last week by his colleagues after a House Ethics report found evidence he committed illegal activity while in office.

With Santos out, it brings the House Republicans' slim majority in Congress down to 221 against the Democrats' 213.

Santos was seen as a rising star when he was elected, as he managed to flip his district, which voted for President Joe Biden during the 2020 elections.

The open seat gives Democrats an opportunity to take the district back and may bring them one step closer to becoming the majority in the House again.

According to Politico, Republican Party leaders in Queens and Nassau County, which is the location of the 3rd district, will decide on a candidate. Democrat leaders are expected to endorse former Rep. Tom Suozzi, who Santos beat for the seat late last year.