George Santos trashes "ugly" ex for calling out his lies: "Dumbest thing I've ever done!"

New York, New York - Former Congressman George Santos recently took to social media to lament about his past lover, who he claims tried to ruin his political career.

In a recent social media post, former Congressman George Santos criticized his ex-boyfriend, who claimed he was a liar in a CNN interview. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Early Monday morning, Santos shared a side-by-side photo of himself and who he called his "ugly" ex-boyfriend Pedro Vilarva in a lengthy post on X.

"This is what a person consumed by hate looks like," Santos wrote of Vilarva, noting their 7-month relationship was "the dumbest thing I've ever done."

"Well, he thought it would be fun to go on CNN and make up a bunch of BS about me, and CNN decided to give him airtime since they were extremely obsessed with me at the time," he added.

During his brief stint in Congress, Santos was caught and admitted to lying on countless occasions, including fabricating almost his entire backstory like his education, religion, and work history. By December 2023, he was expelled from Congress over allegations of fraudulent misconduct, and was eventually hit with federal charges, which he pled guilty to in August.

In his latest post, Santos claimed Vilarva was the product of an "illegal immigrant family draining the system and country," and said "this dude" fled back to his home country of Brazil "when [Donald Trump] got elected."

"Remember boys and girls," Santos added, "if you are going to smear a former partner and go on TV to do it, at least get a glow up to make that partner think he’s missing out on something… or at least give the illusion they are!"