Jimmy Kimmel mocks George Santos' lawsuit: "Like getting sued for paternity by Nick Cannon"

Los Angeles, California - Former Congressman George Santos has sued Jimmy Kimmel, but the comedian is still managing to find the humor in it all.

In the latest episode of his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel mocked former Congressman George Santos who is suing him for fraud. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In Tuesday's monologue on his late-night show, Kimmel surprisingly brought up the suit, which he couldn't help but laugh over.

"Did anybody else get sued by George Santos this weekend?" he joked.

"I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time," he continued. "George Santos, a man Republicans kicked out of Congress for being a fraud, is suing me for fraud."

Last December, Kimmel paid Santos to make bizarre Cameo videos that were then used in a segment on his show called "Will Santos Say It?"

Santos filed his lawsuit on Saturday, accusing the host of violating copyright law by broadcasting the videos on his show.