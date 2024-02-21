Jimmy Kimmel mocks George Santos' lawsuit: "Like getting sued for paternity by Nick Cannon"
Los Angeles, California - Former Congressman George Santos has sued Jimmy Kimmel, but the comedian is still managing to find the humor in it all.
In Tuesday's monologue on his late-night show, Kimmel surprisingly brought up the suit, which he couldn't help but laugh over.
"Did anybody else get sued by George Santos this weekend?" he joked.
"I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time," he continued. "George Santos, a man Republicans kicked out of Congress for being a fraud, is suing me for fraud."
Last December, Kimmel paid Santos to make bizarre Cameo videos that were then used in a segment on his show called "Will Santos Say It?"
Santos filed his lawsuit on Saturday, accusing the host of violating copyright law by broadcasting the videos on his show.
George Santos has accused Jimmy Kimmel of fraud in new lawsuit
"He says we 'Deceived him under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos only to then broadcast these on national television,'" Kimmel said, reading a portion of the suit.
"And if there's one thing George Santos will not stand for, it's using a fake name under false pretenses."
Kimmel went on to mock Santos for claiming he was "duped," joking that he is "being represented by the prestigious law firm of pot, kettle, and black."
"This is so good," Kimmel added with a laugh. "This is like getting sued for paternity by Nick Cannon."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP