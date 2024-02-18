George Santos files lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel over Cameo videos!

Los Angeles, California - George Santos has followed through on his threat to sue comedian Jimmy Kimmel for fraud over the former Congressman's Cameo videos.

Disgraced politician George Santos (r.) has sued Jimmy Kimmel for fraud after the late-night host broadcasted Santos' Cameo videos on his show. © Collage: Mindy Small / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

According to TMZ, Santos filed the court documents on Saturday, accusing the talk show host of violating copyright law by airing his Cameo videos on Kimmel's late-night program.

The suit alleges that broadcasting the videos violated the platform's terms of service and that Santos "wholly owned" the clips.

On X, the ousted politician claimed that his case against Kimmel was "unassailable."

"I'm standing my ground and fighting to uphold my legal rights," Santos wrote. "Jimmy boy thought he could use fraudulent means to violate my copyrights and now he’s going to face the consequences."

Last December, Kimmel paid Santos to make bizarre Cameo videos that were then used in a segment on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! called "Will Santos say it?"

The New York Republican threatened legal action after becoming the butt of the joke, claiming that Kimmel was in the wrong for using the videos on the show without his consent and demanding more money for the "commercial use" of the personalized messages.