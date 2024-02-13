RFK Jr. apologizes to famous family for Super Bowl ad – but continues to promote it

Los Angeles, California - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently apologized to his famous family for his Super Bowl LVIII campaign commercial, but continues to promote it.

Only hours after the ad aired during Sunday night's Super Bowl, RFK Jr. took to social media to issue an apology for his commercial promoting his independent campaign for president – while also forgoing accountability.

"I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain," he wrote. "The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign."

"FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff," he added. "I love you all. God bless you."

Despite the apology, the commercial, which features imagery and audio from the campaign of former President John F. Kennedy, who is RFK Jr.'s uncle, remains pinned on the top of his page on X.

His cousin Bobby Shriver immediately criticized the ad for containing images of his mother, former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, who he said "would be appalled by [RFK Jr.'s] deadly health care views," a sentiment Shriver's brother Mark agreed with.

RFK Jr. has been criticized by members of his family since he announced his run for president, including by his siblings, who denounced his campaign.