Trump's Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth grilled in tense confirmation hearing

Washington DC - Controversial Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth faced tough questions from senators Tuesday about his views on women serving in combat and his qualifications to lead the Defense Department as confirmation hearings for Donald Trump 's cabinet picks get underway.

Senate Republicans are keen for Trump's national security nominees to be confirmed quickly, and Democrats may agree to fast-track some, but they are determined to throw up roadblocks in front of candidates they see as unfit.

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer and ex-Fox News host, was grilled by Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, but Republicans largely signaled support.

He stuck to his opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, saying they are "dividing troops inside formations, causing commanders to walk on eggshells, not putting meritocracy first."

But he sought to soften past remarks on women serving in combat – something he stated as recently as November 2024 that he opposed.

"I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform past and present. My critiques... recently and in the past, and from personal experience, have been instances where I've seen standards lowered," Hegseth told lawmakers.

"Women will have access to ground combat roles... given the standards remain high," the 44-year-old said.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth – who lost both legs when her Black Hawk helicopter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq – was unconvinced.

"There is no US military as we know it without the incredible women that we serve, women who've earned their place in their units," Duckworth said. "You have not earned your place as secretary of defense."

Hegseth has also come under fire for concerns about his past personal conduct, as well as his ability to lead the Pentagon – a massive bureaucracy that employs more than three million people.

He admitted under questioning that he had previously overseen "nothing remotely near the size of the Defense Department."