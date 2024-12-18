House Ethics Committee makes stunning reversal on Matt Gaetz report!

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee has reportedly voted in favor of releasing a report r egarding their investigation into former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

A recent report claims members of the House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release their report of the Matt Gaetz probe. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Multiple sources have told CNN that the bipartisan committee – which consists of five Republicans and five Democrats – privately voted earlier this month to release the report to the public sometime before the 118th Congress' scheduled end on January 3, 2025.

The news comes as a shock to many, as the panel held a vote last month that was split down the middle, indicating that Republican members were standing in support of Gaetz.

With the new reversal, at least one Republican member may have decided to vote alongside Democrats.

In recent weeks, the committee has been deliberating about releasing the findings of their three-year probe into Gaetz – which included allegations of sex trafficking a minor – after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be US Attorney General.

After the announcement, Gaetz, who has denied all wrongdoing, quickly resigned from Congress, putting an abrupt end to the investigation. But the controversy surrounding his appointment became such a "distraction" that Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration.