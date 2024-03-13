Lauren Boebert sounds the alarm after Ken Buck's early retirement: "kind of swampy"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was hit with another roadblock in her re-election campaign after her fellow Colorado Representative Ken Buck announced his early retirement.
On Tuesday, Buck shared a statement on social media, announcing that he will "depart Congress by the end of next week," leaving his seat representing Colorado's 4th district vacant.
State Governor Jared Polis responded to the news, praising Buck for his service and revealing his plans to hold a special election to fill the seat on June 25.
This presents a huge problem for Boebert and other Republican candidates running for the seat, as the special election will be set on the same date as the primaries.
The state's Republican and Democratic Parties will nominate a candidate for the special election, and whoever wins that election will fill out the rest of Buck's term until the end of the year.
If Republicans manage to win the special election, that candidate will have a better path at also winning the party's primary nomination.
As Buck was already expected to retire, Boebert recently announced she is running for the 4th district seat, abandoning the 3rd district which she has represented since 2021.
To participate in the special election, Boebert would have to resign from her current seat, which she has refused to do, per The Hill.
She has also faced an uphill battle winning over voters in the unfamiliar district, as she has been actively trying to clean up her public image after a year of damaging scandals.
Lauren Boebert shares her thoughts on the "swampy" election situation
On Wednesday, Boebert hosted a live stream on Rumble, where she blamed her state's Republican Party for "[trying] to do everything that they can to stop my candidacy, to rig the election in Colorado."
She went on to say that Buck's announcement was a "gift" to the party's leadership, and the "unnecessary" and "swampy" special election only serves to "confuse" voters.
"It will result in a lame duck Congressman... and leave the 4th district with no representation for three months," she explained.
"This is absolutely unacceptable, this is selfish," she continued. "We already have this extremely razor-thin majority."
She vowed that she would not step down from representing Colorado's 3rd district, and will continue to work hard to earn the support of voters in the 4th who she says are "hungry for a real conservative."
Boebert bragged that she is the only candidate in Colorado endorsed by Donald Trump, who she says understand that "when you try to drain the swamp, these creatures, they start biting back."
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP