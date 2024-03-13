Lauren Boebert sounds the alarm after Ken Buck's early retirement: "kind of swampy"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was hit with another roadblock in her re-election campaign after her fellow Colorado Representative Ken Buck announced his early retirement.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert slammed her state's Republican Party after a special election was announced for the same day as her primary contest. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Buck shared a statement on social media, announcing that he will "depart Congress by the end of next week," leaving his seat representing Colorado's 4th district vacant.

State Governor Jared Polis responded to the news, praising Buck for his service and revealing his plans to hold a special election to fill the seat on June 25.

This presents a huge problem for Boebert and other Republican candidates running for the seat, as the special election will be set on the same date as the primaries.

The state's Republican and Democratic Parties will nominate a candidate for the special election, and whoever wins that election will fill out the rest of Buck's term until the end of the year.

If Republicans manage to win the special election, that candidate will have a better path at also winning the party's primary nomination.

As Buck was already expected to retire, Boebert recently announced she is running for the 4th district seat, abandoning the 3rd district which she has represented since 2021.

To participate in the special election, Boebert would have to resign from her current seat, which she has refused to do, per The Hill.

She has also faced an uphill battle winning over voters in the unfamiliar district, as she has been actively trying to clean up her public image after a year of damaging scandals.