Lauren Boebert claims God told her to swap Congressional districts

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has claimed that God guided her to swap districts and insisted that her infamous Beetlejuice scandal is all a big joke.

In a recent interview, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert said God told her to switch districts and joked about her infamous Beetlejuice scandal. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Sunday, the Colorado representative sat down for an interview with The Washington Post, where she discussed how a conversation with God pushed her to run for re-election in a new district despite the challenges it would bring.

"I'm not dumb. I knew all the attacks that would come my way," she explained.

"But I talked to God, I asked, 'How do I address this? Will this be perceived that I'm not fighting?' And God said, 'Do you have more faith in your ability to fight, or my ability to open a door?'"

Back in December, Boebert announced she would be jumping ship from Colorado's 3rd District, which she has represented in Congress since 2021, for the more conservative 4th.

She has since been on damage control as she tries desperately to win over voters in the new district after having a chaotic year filled with personal scandals, including her messy divorce, failed paternity tests, and numerous run-ins with the law.

Boebert even managed to crack a joke during the interview about one of her most infamous scandals, which has arguably done the most significant damage to her public image.

"People were freaking out about me dancing in the seat at Beetlejuice," she said. "Well, they should see me in church!"