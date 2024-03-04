Lauren Boebert claims God told her to swap Congressional districts
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has claimed that God guided her to swap districts and insisted that her infamous Beetlejuice scandal is all a big joke.
On Sunday, the Colorado representative sat down for an interview with The Washington Post, where she discussed how a conversation with God pushed her to run for re-election in a new district despite the challenges it would bring.
"I'm not dumb. I knew all the attacks that would come my way," she explained.
"But I talked to God, I asked, 'How do I address this? Will this be perceived that I'm not fighting?' And God said, 'Do you have more faith in your ability to fight, or my ability to open a door?'"
Back in December, Boebert announced she would be jumping ship from Colorado's 3rd District, which she has represented in Congress since 2021, for the more conservative 4th.
She has since been on damage control as she tries desperately to win over voters in the new district after having a chaotic year filled with personal scandals, including her messy divorce, failed paternity tests, and numerous run-ins with the law.
Boebert even managed to crack a joke during the interview about one of her most infamous scandals, which has arguably done the most significant damage to her public image.
"People were freaking out about me dancing in the seat at Beetlejuice," she said. "Well, they should see me in church!"
Lauren Boebert would rather the world forget about Beetlejuice scandal
Though Boebert has tried to constantly make light of the incident with jokes and half-hearted apologies, what actually happened was far worse than she's willing to admit.
Last September, she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice at a local theater in Denver.
Boebert immediately downplayed the incident, sharing on social media that she has "plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"
Days later, surveillance footage taken of the incident was released to the public, which shows the couple clearly causing a disturbance, vaping during the show, and at one point sexually fondling each other.
Boebert, who ran for Congress on a staunch "family values" and Christian conservative platform, has since faced intense scrutiny from critics, including one 4th district voter who criticized her for claiming to be a Christian to win her vote, "then turning out to be a lowlife."
Despite her many issues, the MAGA Republican was endorsed over the weekend by Donald Trump, who described her as "a proven conservative and effective leader."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire