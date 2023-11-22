House Speaker Mike Johnson compares abortion to the Holocaust
Washington DC - Newly resurfaced audio has revealed just how deep House Speaker Mike Johnson's opposition to abortion rights really goes.
On Tuesday, CNN aired clips of an interview Johnson did with a conservative radio show back in June 2022, on the same day the Supreme Court ruled to strike down Roe v. Wade, where he compared abortion to one of the worst human atrocities ever committed.
"It is truly an American Holocaust," Johnson said in the clip. "I mean, the reality is that Planned Parenthood and all these big abortion [providers], they set up their clinics in inner cities."
"They are, you know, they regard these people as easy prey. I mean, it's true," he continued. "This is what's happening across the country now."
He went on to praise the court for its ruling and defended Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued in an opinion at the time that the court should also look into overturning gay and contraceptive rights.
"There's been some really bad law made. They've made a mess of our jurisprudence in this country for the last several decades. And maybe some of that needs to be cleaned up," Johnson argued. "And what Justice Thomas is calling for is not radical. In fact, it's the opposite of that."
Mike Johnson's past comments stir controversy after becoming house speaker
Since he was voted in as speaker in October, many of Johnson's past comments and views, which he has described as "biblical morality," have come to light, including how he wants prison time for abortion providers and has even proposed the idea of criminalizing gay sex.
In an interview from 2010, Johnson argued that "One of the primary purposes of the law in civil government is to restrain evil. We have to acknowledge collectively that man is inherently evil and needs to be restrained," per CNN.
In another interview in 2008, Johnson described the American Civil Liberties Union as "the most dangerous organization in America," arguing that they have "convinced an entire generation of Americans that there's this so-called separation of church and state."
