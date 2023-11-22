House Speaker Mike Johnson compares abortion to the Holocaust

House Speaker Mike Johnson compared abortion to the Holocaust in a resurfaced clip originally recorded in 2022. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, CNN aired clips of an interview Johnson did with a conservative radio show back in June 2022, on the same day the Supreme Court ruled to strike down Roe v. Wade, where he compared abortion to one of the worst human atrocities ever committed.

"It is truly an American Holocaust," Johnson said in the clip. "I mean, the reality is that Planned Parenthood and all these big abortion [providers], they set up their clinics in inner cities."

"They are, you know, they regard these people as easy prey. I mean, it's true," he continued. "This is what's happening across the country now."

He went on to praise the court for its ruling and defended Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued in an opinion at the time that the court should also look into overturning gay and contraceptive rights.

"There's been some really bad law made. They've made a mess of our jurisprudence in this country for the last several decades. And maybe some of that needs to be cleaned up," Johnson argued. "And what Justice Thomas is calling for is not radical. In fact, it's the opposite of that."