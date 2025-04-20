JD Vance has "exchange of opinions" with senior Vatican cardinal after being snubbed by pope

Vatican City - Vice President JD Vance was unable to meet with the pope while on a visit to the Vatican on Saturday, but ended up having "an exchange of opinions" with a senior cardinal.

Vice President JD Vance (l.) visited the Vatican on Saturday and spoke to Senior Cardinal Pietro Parolin after being unable to meet with the Pope. © AFP/Vatican City/Handout

Francis skipped the meeting with JD Vance on Saturday, and sent Senior Cardinal Pietro Parolin, his second in command and the Vatican's Secretary of State, in his stead to receive US Vice President.

It is unclear why Pope Francis missed the meeting. On March 23, he returned to Vatican City after a month-long stay in the hospital, during which he was at one point placed on a ventilator.

Vance also participated in the Solemn Liturgy for the Lord's Passion on Good Friday evening in St. Peter's Basilica.

What raised the most eyebrows, however, were the topics under discussion between Vance and Parolin, which covered more than Vatican-US relations.

"During the cordial talks," the Vatican said in a statement, "satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America, and the common commitment to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience was reiterated."

"There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners."