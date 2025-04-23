JD Vance spells out ultimatum for Russia and Ukraine amid growing peace process frustration

Agra, India - Vice President JD Vance warned Wednesday that the US would "walk away" unless Russia and Ukraine agree a peace deal, as envoys from Washington, Kyiv, and European nations gathered for talks in Britain.

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington would abandon the Ukraine peace process there was no immediate progress on a deal. © REUTERS

"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say 'yes', or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters in India.

President Donald Trump would reportedly be ready to accept recognition of annexed land in Crimea as Russian territory, and Vance said land swaps would be fundamental to any deal.

"That means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own," he added.

The reports said the proposal was first raised at a meeting with European nations in Paris last week.

The latest round of diplomacy comes amid a fresh wave of Russian air strikes that shattered a brief Easter truce.

A Russian drone strike on a bus transporting workers in the southeastern city of Marganets killed nine people and wounded at least 30 more, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Odesa.

In Russia, one person was reported wounded by shelling in the Belgorod region.