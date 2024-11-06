JD Vance thanks the American people after Trump scores massive election victory

Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance issued a thank you to the American people after he and Donald Trump won their bid for the White House.

JD Vance (r.) issued a statement thanking the American people on Wednesday after he and Donald Trump won the presidential election. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Early Wednesday morning, Vance shared a post on X, thanking his wife, Usha Vance, and Trump for "giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level."

"And to the American people, for their trust," Vance added. "I will never stop fighting for ALL of you."

Vance and Usha joined the president-elect and other MAGA allies on stage during an election party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening.

During his speech after their victory was announced, Vance turned to Trump and said, "I think that we just witnessed the greatest comeback in the history of the United States of America."

Prior to being picked to be Trump's running mate back in July, Vance was an outspoken critic of the former president, once going as far as to describe him as "America's Hitler."

But after Trump's 2016 win, Vance revamped his public image into that of a staunch MAGA Republican.