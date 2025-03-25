JD Vance stokes Greenland annexation fears with plans to join Usha on trip

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance said he would join his wife Usha on a trip Friday to Greenland, adding to pressure on the autonomous Danish territory that Donald Trump wants to take over.

Vance, who has become Trump's attack dog on foreign policy matters, said he would visit US Space Force members based there but also "check out what's going on with the security" of Greenland.

"There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I'm going to join her," Vance said in a video Tuesday.

His announcement came just hours after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized the US Second Lady's visit as putting "unacceptable pressure" on both the territory and her country.

The White House earlier announced that Usha Vance would visit Greenland from Thursday to Saturday to attend Greenland's national dogsled race in Sisimiut, on the northwestern coast.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has insisted he wants the US to take over Greenland for national security purposes and has refused to rule out the use of force.

In his video announcement, Vance said other countries sought to use the territory to "threaten the United States, to threaten Canada, and, of course, to threaten the people of Greenland."

Trump has also recently talked about annexing Canada, saying it should become the "51st state" of the US.

"Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland," added Vance.

Both US and Danish leaders had "ignored Greenland for far too long" and that "we think we can take things in a different direction," he added.