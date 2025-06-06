JD Vance responds after Elon Musk calls for vice president to oust Trump

Washington DC - JD Vance issued a belated response after Elon Musk suggested that President Donald Trump should be impeached and replaced by his VP.

Vice President JD Vance (c.) went into damage control mode after Elon Musk (r.) called for President Donald Trump to be impeached and replaced. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

"President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him," Vance said on X hours after the two billionaires launched an all-out social media flamewar.

In another post, he added: "There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he's impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that's ridiculous."

Vance had stayed largely silent as the ex-Department of Government Efficiency head faced off against Trump, even poking fun at the situation.

"Slow news days," Vance posted earlier, alongside a picture of him promoting an upcoming podcast with influencer Theo Von. "What are we even going to talk about?"

The feud between Trump and Musk broke out in earnest after weeks of simmering tension over the president's signature spending bill, which is opposed by members of coalition due to its impact on the deficit.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that "Elon was 'wearing thin,'" and claimed that he had asked him to leave the administration – which the Tesla CEO did last week – after Musk "went crazy" over changes to the electric vehicle mandate.