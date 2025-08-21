JD Vance slams Musk's third party plan and responds to 2028 rumors

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance slammed tech billionaire and former Trump administration official Elon Musk for his attempts to create a third political party and said that it would be a "huge mistake."

Vice President JD Vance (r.) slammed tech billionaire Elon Musk for trying to start a third party. © Collage: AFP/Allison Robbert & AFP/Al Drago/POOL

Musk initially announced that he would form his own "America Party" in July, vowing to "give you back your freedom."

On Wednesday, though, the Wall Street Journal suggested that he was abandoning the plan.

"I do think that it would be a huge mistake for Elon to go forward with a third party," Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Wednesday.

"And my argument to him is whether you like it or not, you are now perceived by the far-left as on the side of the American right," Vance said.

"You believe in law and order, you believe in closed borders, you believe in economic growth and prosperity, you believe in making things in the United States of America.

"The idea that Elon is ever going to go back to being sort of 'in the middle,' where Democrats and Republicans both like him, that's just never going to happen."

Vance went on to explain that because Musk is now perceived as being on the right, he should try to fix the Republican Party himself rather than start up a new party.

"Disagree with me all you want, disagree with the President of the United States, but don't pretend that you can make a big difference with a third party," Vance said.