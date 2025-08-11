JD Vance steps up political attacks with indictment threats for Obama-era officials

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance revealed that he is expecting to see Obama-era intelligence officials indicted over claims that they fabricated evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Vice President JD Vance suggested that indictments are on the way for Obama-era officials who he claims fabricated evidence. © AFP/Maddie McGarvey/POOL

Vance on Sunday told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that indictments were on the way for former officials that President Donald Trump's administration has accused of "treasonous conspiracy."

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard in July alleged that former President Barack Obama and officials in his administration manipulated evidence to suggest that Trump colluded with Russia and attempted to manipulate the 2016 election.

According to Vance, Obama-era officials are due to face indictments for "defrauding the American people, defrauding the intelligence agencies, lying about what the intel said."

"I absolutely wanna see indictments," Vance told Bartiromo. "If you look at what Tulsi and Kash Patel have revealed in the last couple of weeks – I don't know how anybody can look at that and say that there wasn't aggressive violations of the law."

"That’s a violation of the people’s trust, that’s a violation of what our intelligence services should be doing, and I absolutely think they broke the law," said Vance, before vowing that "a lot of people" are going to be indicted.

The Trump administration has faced criticism since Gabbard first accused Obama of "treason," with many alleging that the whole thing has been an attempt to distract from Trump's ongoing troubles over Jeffrey Epstein.

In response, Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush called the allegations "ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."