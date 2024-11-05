Jill Stein rejects "spoiler hysteria" and calls for voting reforms on election eve
Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein rejected the narrative that she is a "spoiler" candidate and called for voting reforms on the eve of the 2024 election.
"If you’re like us, you’re probably sick and tired of hearing the propaganda that voting Green means you’re 'spoiling the election' or 'wasting your vote,'" Stein posted on X on Monday.
"The political and media establishment promotes 'spoiler' hysteria to scare people away from voting for what they actually want, and to keep people voting for a two-party system that doesn’t serve their interests," she explained.
The White House hopeful named a simple solution to everyone's worries: ranked-choice voting (RCV).
RCV is a system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference on the ballot. If no first-choice candidate wins a majority, the lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated, and their votes are reassigned to the voters' second choice. The process continues until a candidate wins at least 50% of the vote.
This method allows voters to cast a ballot for their candidate(s) of choice without fear that doing so may inadvertently aid another contender they don't like. It also potentially lowers election costs by eliminating the need for run-off contests.
"Decade after decade of lesser-evil voting has enabled both establishment parties to do less and less for the people and cater to the demands of their wealthy elite donors," Stein wrote.
"RCV can break this vicious cycle by freeing people to vote FOR what they actually want, rather than AGAINST what they fear. That would give voters REAL choice and REAL power."
Jill Stein calls for "real democracy" in America
RCV is already in place for local elections in dozens of American cities and in some statewide races in Maine, Alaska, and Hawaii.
The Green Party has been campaigning to make the practice standard in presidential, gubernatorial, mayoral, and more contests around the nation.
Stein and the Greens have criticized Democrats for claiming to "defend democracy" while failing to pass democratic reforms like RCV and proportional representation for legislative elections.
On top of that, Democrats have spent large sums this cycle trying to kick Stein and other independent, third-party candidates off ballots in key states.
The Green Party nominee has said that if elected president, she would introduce legislation to use ranked-choice voting in all elections on Day 1 in office.
"It's time to break free from the 2-party trap and bring real democracy to America with ranked-choice voting," Stein urged. "Every vote for our campaign helps to build the demand for a world where we can all forget the 'lesser evil,' and vote for the greater good like our lives depend on it – because they do."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire