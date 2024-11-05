Jill Stein rejects "spoiler hysteria" and calls for voting reforms on election eve

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein rejected the narrative that she is a "spoiler" candidate and called for voting reforms on the eve of the 2024 election.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein speaks with supporters during a rally for Palestinian freedom in New York City. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"If you’re like us, you’re probably sick and tired of hearing the propaganda that voting Green means you’re 'spoiling the election' or 'wasting your vote,'" Stein posted on X on Monday.

"The political and media establishment promotes 'spoiler' hysteria to scare people away from voting for what they actually want, and to keep people voting for a two-party system that doesn’t serve their interests," she explained.

The White House hopeful named a simple solution to everyone's worries: ranked-choice voting (RCV).

RCV is a system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference on the ballot. If no first-choice candidate wins a majority, the lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated, and their votes are reassigned to the voters' second choice. The process continues until a candidate wins at least 50% of the vote.

This method allows voters to cast a ballot for their candidate(s) of choice without fear that doing so may inadvertently aid another contender they don't like. It also potentially lowers election costs by eliminating the need for run-off contests.

"Decade after decade of lesser-evil voting has enabled both establishment parties to do less and less for the people and cater to the demands of their wealthy elite donors," Stein wrote.

"RCV can break this vicious cycle by freeing people to vote FOR what they actually want, rather than AGAINST what they fear. That would give voters REAL choice and REAL power."