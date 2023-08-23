Biden administration rolls out new student debt payment plan amid reports of serious problems

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the official launch of a new income-driven student loan repayment program as demands for cancellation continue.

President Joe Biden's administration has launched a new income-driven student loan repayment program dubbed the SAVE plan. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With student loan payments set to resume this fall, Biden officially announced a new program dubbed the Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, which is aimed at easing the burden for borrowers.

The SAVE plan reduces the amount borrowers must pay toward undergraduate loans from 10% to 5% of their discretionary income, starting in July 2024. This year, the income exemption for monthly payments will be raised from 150% above the federal poverty line to 225%, affecting more than a million Americans, and unpaid interest will not increase if borrowers are making their payments.

"Millions of borrowers can reduce their monthly student loan bills by enrolling in the SAVE plan, the most affordable repayment plan in history," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a press release. "The SAVE plan is another huge step forward in President Biden’s tireless efforts to fix the broken student loan system, reduce the burden of student debt on working families, and put borrowers first."

The announcement of the program comes just under two months after the conservative-majority Supreme Court struck down the president's plan to waive more than $400 billion in federal student loans.

In July, the Biden administration announced it would automatically forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers.

